PARIS May 27 Nine-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the French Open on Friday because of a wrist injury.

"I have a problem with my wrist... yesterday I played with an injection, I could play but yesterday night I started to feel more and more pain and today I felt I could not move my wrist," the Spanish fourth seed told reporters in a hurriedly arranged news conference. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Julien Pretot)