* Nadal struggles on serve but prevails in straight sets

* Spaniard happy to have two days off after win

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK, Aug 30 Holder Rafa Nadal has had a difficult season by his own lofty standards yet the Spaniard was pleased to pass his opening test at the U.S. Open despite some fierce resistance from a little-known opponent.

The second-seeded Nadal saved seven set points in the second and battled back from two breaks down in the third to beat Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 6-3 7-6 7-5 on Tuesday in his first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I cannot be worried today having two days off after winning the first match," Nadal said after the two hour, 49 minute struggle. "I'm happy I'm through (to the second round)."

Nadal was far from his best but raised his game on the critical points, reeling off the last five games to subdue the surprising Golubev, who arrived at Flushing Meadows with a 6-24 record this year.

The 98th-ranked Golubev dictated points by moving inside the baseline to slash groundstrokes into both corners and make deft use of the drop shot against the French Open champion.

He blunted Nadal's service game with some pounding returns that often put the Spaniard on the defensive.

However, the 10 times grand slam winner Nadal showed his championship class in roaring back from 2-5 down in the third set after winning the second-set tiebreak 7-1.

"I was a little bit lucky to win today in straight sets," Nadal admitted. "He was a very difficult player to play."

Nadal was broken a worrying six times in the match, losing his serve more times than he had during his entire championship run at Flushing Meadows last year.

But when he needed it most, the world number two found the range on his passing shots and closed out the surprisingly tight match with a forehand passing shot winner up the line.

"If you don't think about the points, it was not bad performance," Golubev said. "I mean, you have to win the points when you have to win, for example, like second set or third set when you serve for the set. Without that moment, it's okay."

Nadal saluted his opponent's endeavour.

"Today, I lost my serve six times. In my opinion, was not a fault of my serve. Was a fault that he was returning very fast all the time," he said.

Nadal has battled recent injuries and is still also smarting from being beaten five times in finals this season by Novak Djokovic, who supplanted him as world number one on his way to victory over the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.

"When you are having tough losses like the final of Wimbledon... you need to recuperate after that," Nadal said. "Everybody knows it's not easy to lose five finals this year."

Nadal said he had a "fantastic" week of practice ahead of the U.S. Open and felt he was on the rebound.

Next up for Nadal will be France's Nicolas Mahut, who etched his name in the history books when he lost 70-68 in the fifth set to John Isner at Wimbledon last year.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

