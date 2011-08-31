* Nadal struggles on serve but prevails in straight sets
* Spaniard happy to have two days off after win
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Holder Rafa Nadal has had a
difficult season by his own lofty standards yet the Spaniard was
pleased to pass his opening test at the U.S. Open despite some
fierce resistance from a little-known opponent.
The second-seeded Nadal saved seven set points in the second
and battled back from two breaks down in the third to beat
Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 6-3 7-6 7-5 on Tuesday in his
first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"I cannot be worried today having two days off after winning
the first match," Nadal said after the two hour, 49 minute
struggle. "I'm happy I'm through (to the second round)."
Nadal was far from his best but raised his game on the
critical points, reeling off the last five games to subdue the
surprising Golubev, who arrived at Flushing Meadows with a 6-24
record this year.
The 98th-ranked Golubev dictated points by moving inside the
baseline to slash groundstrokes into both corners and make deft
use of the drop shot against the French Open champion.
He blunted Nadal's service game with some pounding returns
that often put the Spaniard on the defensive.
However, the 10 times grand slam winner Nadal showed his
championship class in roaring back from 2-5 down in the third
set after winning the second-set tiebreak 7-1.
"I was a little bit lucky to win today in straight sets,"
Nadal admitted. "He was a very difficult player to play."
Nadal was broken a worrying six times in the match, losing
his serve more times than he had during his entire championship
run at Flushing Meadows last year.
But when he needed it most, the world number two found the
range on his passing shots and closed out the surprisingly tight
match with a forehand passing shot winner up the line.
"If you don't think about the points, it was not bad
performance," Golubev said. "I mean, you have to win the points
when you have to win, for example, like second set or third set
when you serve for the set. Without that moment, it's okay."
Nadal saluted his opponent's endeavour.
"Today, I lost my serve six times. In my opinion, was not a
fault of my serve. Was a fault that he was returning very fast
all the time," he said.
Nadal has battled recent injuries and is still also smarting
from being beaten five times in finals this season by Novak
Djokovic, who supplanted him as world number one on his way to
victory over the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.
"When you are having tough losses like the final of
Wimbledon... you need to recuperate after that," Nadal said.
"Everybody knows it's not easy to lose five finals this year."
Nadal said he had a "fantastic" week of practice ahead of
the U.S. Open and felt he was on the rebound.
Next up for Nadal will be France's Nicolas Mahut, who etched
his name in the history books when he lost 70-68 in the fifth
set to John Isner at Wimbledon last year.
