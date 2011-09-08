NEW YORK, Sept 8 Defending champion Rafa Nadal welcomed the return of sunshine to Flushing Meadows on Thursday by completing a resounding 7-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Gilles Muller of Luxembourg to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

Nadal trailed 3-0 Wednesday after 16 minutes of play and then complained about being asked to go on court in what he considered wet conditions before the entire day's program was called off.

The Spaniard wasted no time exerting his superiority Thursday, getting the first set back on serve and claiming the tiebreaker 7-1 before racing through the last two sets.

"Yesterday was a tough day for everybody," Nadal told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Sorry, but thank you very much for still being here."

The second-seeded Nadal will play either fifth-seeded David Ferrer or former champion Andy Roddick. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)