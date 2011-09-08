* Defending champ overcomes 3-0 deficit for one-sided win

* Advances to a quarter-finals clash against Roddick (Adds details, quotes)

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Defending champion Rafa Nadal welcomed the return of sunshine to Flushing Meadows on Thursday by completing a resounding 7-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Gilles Muller of Luxembourg to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

Nadal trailed 3-0 Wednesday after 16 minutes of play and complained about being asked to go on court in wet conditions before the entire day's program was called off.

The Spaniard wasted no time exerting his superiority Thursday, getting the first set back on serve and claiming the tiebreaker 7-1 before racing through the last two sets.

"Yesterday was a tough day for everybody," Nadal told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Sorry, but thank you very much for still being here."

The second-seeded Nadal advanced to a last eight contest against 2003 champion Andy Roddick.

The 21st-ranked American, who has battled injuries this season to fall out of his customary place in the top 10, beat fifth-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Roddick's match was delayed about an hour and then moved to outer Court 13 when officials could not get rid of a wet spot that bubbled up behind the baseline.

The American urged officials to put his match anywhere at the facility in order to move the backlogged schedule along.

Despite the cheerier weather conditions, Nadal was still miffed over what he perceived as mistreatment of the players at the year's last grand slam, where organizers are striving to stage the men's final on Sunday afternoon as scheduled.

Because of the washouts the previous two days, players in Nadal's half of the draw would have to play four best-of-five matches in as many days to win the championship.

Nadal said he understands it is preferable for TV broadcasters and organizers to have a Sunday final, "but not for the players, because our part of the draw will be in a very difficult situation for the player who will be in the final.

"The semi-finals maybe, too, because two days in a row playing tough matches is difficult. The matches - quarter-finals, semi-finals, fourth rounds of grand slam normally are tough matches. If you don't have rest, you have a big chance not be enough fit to play well the next match."

On Wednesday, Nadal, Roddick and fourth seed Andy Murray of Britain went together to complain to the tournament referee about being asked to play in damp conditions that made the courts slippery and players vulnerable to injury.

Nadal said the players' voice had to carry more weight in the tournament.

"The problem is we need to have the right representation in these tournaments," the Spaniard said. "I don't know how, but things like this cannot happen. Having the semi-finals on Saturday, is something crazy for the players.

"The problem is we don't have enough power in these kind of tournaments. That's what has to change very soon."