NEW YORK, Sept 9 Defending champion Rafa Nadal
routed former winner Andy Roddick 6-2 6-1 6-3 on Friday to
reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.
Nadal, the only men's player yet to lose a set in the
tournament, set the tone early by breaking the American in his
first two service games to race to a 4-0 lead and going on to
break Roddick six times in all in the one-hour 53-minute romp.
With the win, the second-seeded Spaniard advances to a
last-four clash with fourth-seeded Andy Murray of Britain, a
7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6 winner against American John Isner.
The other semi-final will pit top-seeded world number one
Novak Djokovic of Serbia against 16-time grand slam winner
Roger Federer, who owns five U.S. Open titles.
