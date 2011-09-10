* Overwhelms 2003 champion Roddick in straight
sets
* To face fourth seed Murray in semi-finals
(adds quotes)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Defending champion Rafa Nadal
routed exhausted former winner Andy Roddick 6-2 6-1 6-3 on
Friday to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Andy
Murray at the U.S. Open.
Nadal, the only men's player yet to lose a set in the
tournament, set the tone early by racing to a 4-0 lead and
breaking Roddick six times in the one-hour 53-minute romp.
The second-seeded Spaniard will face a stiff challenge
against fourth-seeded Murray, who defeated American John Isner
7-5 6-4 3-6 7-6 and fancies his chances on the U.S. hard courts.
Saturday's other men's semi-final will pit top-seeded world
number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia against 16-time grand slam
champion Roger Federer, who owns five U.S. Open titles.
Roddick was overwhelmed by Nadal's pounding, pinpoint
groundstrokes, looked sluggish and twice received leg rubdowns
from the trainer during the match.
"Andy had a really tough match yesterday and probably he was
tired," Nadal told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, referring to
2003 winner Roddick's four-set win against fifth seed David
Ferrer of Spain. "I am sorry for him."
There was little evidence of that on court, however, as the
10-time grand slam title winner powered 35 winners past the
hapless Roddick. The American, in contrast, managed only one
backhand winner and none from the forehand side.
Roddick had been sidelined for much of the season with a
shoulder injury and later an abdominal tear, but could still
appreciate the firepower on display from Nadal.
"That's the most aggressive I've seen him play this summer.
He came out swinging," Roddick said.
Nadal was pleased with his progress at Flushing Meadows,
having struggled for form in the preceding months.
"I think I am playing well since the second round," the
left-hander said. "I feel myself very competitive and have the
feeling that I can win -- that is probably even more important."
Turning his eye toward the semi-finals, Nadal said: "It's
always a pleasure to play against Andy (Murray).
"He is probably one of the players with more talent on the
tour," said Nadal. "The matches against him are always exciting,
so it will be a big challenge for me."
Nadal defeated Murray in this year's semi-finals at the
French Open and Wimbledon, but the Briton beat the Spaniard in
the U.S. Open semi-finals in 2008 before falling to Federer in
the final.
"Tomorrow I have to play aggressive, I have to play my best
tennis," said Nadal. "It will be a very tough match for me and
hopefully for him, too."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories