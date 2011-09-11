* Nadal denies Murray shot at maiden grand slam title
* Djokovic has beat Nadal in all five meetings in 2011
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Rafa Nadal, his form and
confidence rising with each match, powered past Britain's Andy
Murray 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Saturday to set up a
rematch of last year's final with Novak Djokovic.
The second-seeded Spaniard was brilliant from the baseline
and the net, and proved too steady against an out-of-sorts
Murray, who shouted at himself and whacked his leg with his
racket as his frustrations boiled over in the first two sets.
In the fourth set, Nadal again unsteadied the volatile
Murray, giving himself a chance to avenge a string of stinging
losses to Djokovic this year.
Nadal beat Djokovic in last year's final but the Serb, who
advanced with a thrilling five-set win over Roger Federer on
Saturday, has beaten the Spaniard in five finals this year,
including Wimbledon, to replace him as world number one.
"This year I'm not having a lot of luck against him. I have
played him already in five finals and I lost all of them,"
10-time grand slam winner Nadal told the Arthur Ashe Stadium
crowd. "So hopefully, New York will help me this time."
Murray was out of step in the opening sets but flashed his
great retrieving skills and athletic volleying to keep himself
in the match. By the end he was undone by a rash of unforced
errors, peppering the net with routine shots.
The Briton, a three-time grand slam finalist who was hoping
to end a 75-year drought for a British men's grand slam winner,
cracked 44 winners, 13 more than Nadal, but his 55 unforced
errors was more than twice his opponent's total.
The Spaniard looked set to take charge early in the match,
grabbing 0-30 leads in Murray's first two service games, but
the Scotsman fought him off, leaving his feet to put everything
into his strokes to keep the first set on serve before wilting
under Nadal's constant pressure in the seventh game.
Unforced errors crept into Murray's game and the Briton
yelled at himself after one glaring mistake before sending a
forehand long to lose his serve and fall behind 4-3.
Nadal served out to claim the set 6-4 and stepped up his
attack in the next set, breaking the Briton twice to take a two
set lead, with Murray banging himself with his racket for not
cashing in on three break points along the way.
Murray tried another tact in the third set, changing pace
more often and engaging the hard-working Spaniard in longer
rallies before seizing opportunities to go on the offensive.
Nadal and Murray traded service breaks early in the third
set before the Briton broke in the eighth game and held serve
to hand the Spaniard his first lost set of the tournament.
After fighting off two break points, Murray finally yielded
the critical service break in the fourth game when he sailed a
forehand long to fall behind 3-1.
The fight seemed to seep out of Murray, who had a tough
four-set match against American John Isner on Friday, and Nadal
broke the Briton again in the eighth game to end the three-hour
24-minute match.
