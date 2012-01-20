* World number two untroubled in third round
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 Rafa Nadal sent the last
qualifier spinning out of the Australian Open on Friday with a
comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Slovakian Lukas Lacko.
Nadal could not have asked for smoother passage into the
fourth round, wrapping up victory in an hour and 55 minutes in
overcast conditions on Rod Laver Arena and conserving valuable
energy for the wars of attrition to come in later rounds.
The world number two came into the year's first grand slam
with injury clouds hanging over his head, but the Spaniard has
yet to lose a set at Melbourne Park and on Friday there was
little to suggest his knee or shoulder were bothering him.
"The knee is fine, that's the important thing," the 2009
champion said in a news conference.
"The match was a really complete match, a really solid one.
I'm very happy about my game. Being in the fourth round without
losing a set, it's fantastic news."
Despite cruising through three seemingly simple matches so
far, Nadal felt he had been tested but the level of his play had
made things look easy.
"I am playing well. If you are playing well, things can be a
little bit less difficult. If you are playing bad, every match
will be very, very difficult," he added.
"I played three matches at a very good level. Today was one
of the best, solid, without mistakes, comfortable with the
serve, having a good return.
"So nothing is easy. Every match you have your problems."
UNTIDY START
Both players lost their opening service games in an untidy
start to the match but Nadal was quick to settle into his
stride, taking advantage of Lacko's uncertain first serve and
overpowering the Slovakian with a booming backhand.
After taking the first set in 43 minutes, the world number
two again broke Lacko to start the second and there was little
the Slovakian could do get a foothold in the set.
Lacko got some respite from the Spanish assault early in the
third as both players stopped play and stood mesmerised as a
small bird swooped and swirled around the net in search of
lunch.
The interruption over, Nadal got right back to business with
another dominating service game before wrapping up the set in 33
minutes.
Nadal, who won a sixth French Open title last season but
lost his world number one ranking, as well as six consecutive
finals to Novak Djokovic, will play compatriot Feliciano Lopez
or American John Isner in the next round.
With 10 grand slam titles and an Olympic gold medal to his
name, the former world number one was asked if there was
anything else he wanted to achieve.
"I haven't won the Australian Open 2012 so I will do my best
for that," he replied.
Nadal said the 6'9" (205cm) Isner would be a tough opponent
if the American made it past Lopez and that the 16th seed had
more to his game than just his blistering serve.
"Fantastic serve. Fantastic forehand. He is one of the
opponents you don't want to meet."
