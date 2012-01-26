By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 26 With queries over his
form, fitness and motivation dogging him in the runup to the
Australian Open, Rafa Nadal did not dream he would make the
final.
After a thrilling 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4 win over his great rival
Roger Federer at a tension-charged Rod Laver arena on Thursday
the Spaniard credited his ability to defy the "impossible" for
reaching a fourth consecutive final.
"I think he started playing aggressive, very, very high
level at the beginning of the match," Nadal told reporters after
defeating the Swiss maestro.
"Always you can do a little bit more, no? But I really felt
that when he plays like this, it's almost impossible to rise
there to that level.
"I was very happy about my result on these two weeks. I did
much better than what I thought, what I dreamed for three weeks
ago.
"It's a fantastic victory for me. (I'm) very, very happy
playing against the greatest (player) of the history in
semi-finals, (at a) big match on Rod Laver.
"It's one of the victories that's gonna stay in my mind
forever, no?"
Nadal extended his winning record over Federer to 18-9 and
his record in grand slams over the Swiss to 8-2. He will bid for
an 11th grand slam title against either Andy Murray or Novak
Djokovic, who contest the other semi-final on Friday.
CHANGE OF TACTICS
Nadal said he had to change his tactics against a more
aggressive Federer, who thrashed him at the season-ending ATP
Tour Finals in London and had him on the back foot early in
their semi-final.
"I didn't play as I played hundreds of times against him. I
didn't play all the time against his backhand like I did a lot
of times.
"Today I think I played a more normal match, playing in his
backhand, playing in his forehand, too.
"I really wanted to do that before the match, because I felt
that in the last match against him in London he played very
aggressive with his backhand, so he was very inside the court.
"Even the final of Roland Garros, it was the same. He played
more aggressive with his backhand," he added, referring to his
French Open win over the Swiss.
"But today I went on court with the idea to change a little
bit more the direction against him, and in my opinion it worked
well. Because I think he was a little bit tired."
Nadal will have an extra day off to prepare for Sunday's
final against Murray or Djokovic and joked that he had no
preference.
"I prefer the player who gonna play worse that day," he
quipped.
"Both players are top players, very, very high level...so
it's going to be a fantastic tennis match tomorrow.
"I am going to watch the match, because it's gonna be a
fantastic show, in my opinion."
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories