NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) Tennis is a game of confidence, and defending champion Rafa Nadal hopes his U.S. Open run will lift him up after a season of frustration against his opponent in Monday's final, Novak Djokovic.

Nadal beat fourth-seeded Andy Murray of Britain convincingly in Saturday's semi-final, 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-2.

"For sure it is an emotional day for me, winning against one of the best players of the world and being in another final of the U.S. Open," the 25-year-old Spaniard said.

"I am playing at a very good level, I think every day is better, and today I played my best match against a most difficult opponent."

"I had a few tough moments this summer, and I think every day I wake up with big motivation to practise and try my best at every moment, and finally I had a very positive result."

Nadal turned his sights on world number one Djokovic.

The Spaniard defeated Djokovic in last year's final at Flushing Meadows but has since been dominated by the Serbian in five finals this year, including Wimbledon.

"That's an advantage for him. He's obviously the favorite for the final, and I know I have to do something better than the other matches to try to change the situation," Nadal said of Djokovic, who battled back from two sets down to beat 16-time grand slam winner Roger Federer in his semi-final.

"Novak this year is playing at a fantastic level mentally," the Spaniard added. "That's, yeah, big confidence."

"I have my game, and I beat him in the past playing my game," said the hard-hitting Nadal, adding that the key to beating Djokovic was between the ears.

"I am not very happy about my mental performance against him this year," admitted the Mallorcan.

"Because for moments I didn't believe really 100 percent.

"That's a big problem. Because when that's happening, you have less chance, much less than if you believe.

"Because if you believe, you are running more, you are putting one more ball inside.

(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more tennis stories