MELBOURNE Jan 20 Argentina's David Nalbandian was fined $8,000 for throwing water at an Australian Open staff member following his controversial second round loss to John Isner on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Nalbandian was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour following the match. Officials said he had thrown water at a member of tournament staff.

Nalbandian who lost the marathon match 4-6 6-3 2-6 7-6 10-8 to Isner, railed against umpire Kader Nouni following the match after the Frenchman overturned a point in the fifth set then refused to allow him to challenge the call through the Hawk-eye technology because he had taken too long to do so.

"I mean, it's ridiculous playing this kind of tournament with this kind of umpires," Nalbandian said after the match. "What did the ATP do for this?

"I mean, can you be that stupid to do that in that moment?" (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

