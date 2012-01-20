Jan 21 Argentine David Nalbandian has said
he will appeal against an $8,000 fine after denying on his
Twitter account on Saturday that he threw water at an Australian
Open staff member.
The 30-year-old was fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour
following Wednesday's heated second round match against American
John Isner, in which Nalbandian argued with umpire Kader Nouni
after the Frenchman overturned a point in the fifth set.
"To go ahead with this fine they are carrying out two
injustices. One on and the other off the court. I'm going to
appeal the fine," he wrote on his Twitter feed @nalbandiandavid.
"I strongly deny throwing water at an ATP assistant after
the match against Isner.
"While he found me washing my hands during the anti-doping
test, unbelievably the doctor in charge accused me of throwing
water at him."
Nalbandian lost the marathon encounter and vented his fury
on Nouni, who having overturned the point then refused to allow
Nalbandian to challenge the call through Hawk-eye technology
because he had taken too long to do so.
"It's ridiculous playing this kind of tournament with this
kind of umpire. What did the ATP do this for?" Nalbandian told
reporters after the match.
"Can you be that stupid to do that in that moment?"
