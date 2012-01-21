(Adds details and quotes)

By Greg Stutchbury

MELBOURNE Jan 21 The fatigue in Kei Nishikori's legs was obvious as he dragged himself up several flights of stairs to a television interview after his four-set victory over France's Julien Benneteau at the Australian Open tennis on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had just battled for three hours, 25 minutes to win 4-6 7-6 7-6 6-3 and propel himself into the last 16 of the grand-slam event, becoming the first Japanese to achieve the feat since tennis was declared open in 1968.

"I am very excited to get to the round of 16," the slightly-built Nishikori told Reuters on a rooftop overlooking the Melbourne Park courts after his television commitments.

"That's my best result in a grand slam and I will try to win the next one."

Nishikori, who tousled his hair constantly as he spoke, is one of the most recognisable faces in his home country having become the first Japanese man to take an ATP tour title in 16 years when he won at Delray Beach in 2008.

The 22-year-old has his own computer game and a truckload of commercial sponsors ranging from noodles to clothing. He is acutely aware of his fame in his home country, if reluctant to discuss it.

"It's not really for me to say," the smiling Nishikori said when asked how famous he was in Japan. "But I'm quite popular I guess. It's hard to walk in Tokyo especially."

Nishikori left home at 13 to go to Florida and train at the Bollettieri Academy.

After turning professional in 2007, he became the subject of "Project 45", an effort to beat by one place the previous highest ranking of a Japanese man held by Shuzo Matsuoka.

That was achieved in 2011 and Nishikori finished the year ranked 25th and was seeded for the first time at Melbourne Park.

2012 GOALS

His only goals for 2012 were to keep his ranking and hopefully crack the top 15 by the end of the year, he said.

"The first goal is to keep my ranking and to get seeded for all the grand slams, but I don't really worry too much about the rankings."

On Saturday, Nishikori took an early lead on show court three against Benneteau only to choke up and lose the first set.

"That was a really tough moment for me because I was up a break in the first and second set and he came back," Nishikori said. "Third set he was 5-2 up. You know, there were so many ups and downs and mentally it wasn't easy."

"But I showed my fight and that gave me, you know, a lot of (confidence)."

After sealing the second and third sets in tiebreaks he was able to control the match in the fourth, breaking Benneteau's serve to love to take the win and set up a fourth-round meeting with France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"We played last week and played in Shanghai last year," Nishikori said of Tsonga.

"You know, he's really aggressive. He has a great serve. He comes to the net a lot...(and) I'm a little bit tired, of course.

"I played a lot of long rallies today, but hopefully I will get better in two days."

(Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Australian Open coverage