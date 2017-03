PARIS May 31 Japan's Kei Nishikori blazed into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 defeat of unseeded Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili on Sunday.

The fifth seed had not struck a ball in anger since Wednesday's second round after his next opponent Benjamin Becker of Germany pulled out injured.

But the U.S. Open runner-up looked in a hurry to get his challenge moving again, playing razor-sharp tennis in damp and heavy conditions to outclass a gritty Gabashvili.

Nishikori has reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time and will play either Czech fourth seed Tomas Berdych or Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)