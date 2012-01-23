MELBOURNE Jan 23 Kei Nishikori came from
a set down to become the first Japanese man to advance to the
quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 80 years on Monday when
he upset sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 2-6 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3.
The 24th-seeded Nishikori, who has now matched the feats of
Ryosuki Nunoi and Jiro Satoh when they made the last eight in
Australia in 1932, will meet fourth-seeded Briton Andy Murray in
the quarter-finals.
