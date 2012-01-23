* Nishikori battles back to seal last eight place
* Tsonga beset by errors
MELBOURNE Jan 23 Kei Nishikori came from
a set down to become the first Japanese man to advance to the
quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 80 years when he upset
French sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 2-6 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 on
Monday.
The 24th-seeded Nishikori matched the feats of Ryosuki Nunoi
and Jiro Satoh, who made the last eight of the event in 1932,
and will next face fourth-seeded Briton Andy Murray for a place
in the semi-finals.
Nishikori, who left Japan as a 13-year-old to train in
Florida, is also the first Japanese man to reach a grand slam
quarter-final since Shuzo Matsuoka advanced to that stage at
Wimbledon in 1995.
The 22-year-old chased down everything the powerful Tsonga
was able to throw at him, while the former Australian Open
finalist was uncharacteristically tentative, having his serve
broken six times while he committed 70 unforced errors.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories