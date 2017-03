Sept 5 Order of play of featured matches on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday (prefix denotes seeding):

(1630 GMT/12:30 p.m. ET)

Mixed Doubles Final Abigail Spears (U.S.) and Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) v 7-Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) and Max Mirnyi (Belarus)

(Not before 1745 GMT/1:45 p.m. ET)

Women's semi-finals Flavia Pennetta (Italy) v 2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

(Not before 1945 GMT/3:45 p.m. ET) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 5-Li Na (China) (Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)