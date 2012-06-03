PARIS, June 3 Order of play on the show courts
on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (all matches
fourth round, all times GMT, prefix denotes seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier (0900)
6-David Ferrer (Spain) v 20-Marcel Granollers (Spain)
Not before 1030
18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6
6-7 6-3 6-3 2-4
Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) v 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
17-Richard Gasquet (France) v 4-Andy Murray (Britain)
Varvara Lepchenko (United States) v 4-Petra Kvitova (Czech
Republic)
Court Suzanne v Lenglen (0900)
8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) v 12-Nicolas Almagro (Spain)
Not before 1030
9-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech
Republic) 7-6 1-6 6-3 0-0
7-Li Na (China) v Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan)
13-Juan Monaco (Argentina) v 2-Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) v 23-Kaia Kanepi (Estonia)
