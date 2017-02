PARIS, June 5 Order of play on show courts on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (all matches quarter-finals, all times GMT, prefix denotes seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1200)

23-Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) v 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia)

12-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Followed by doubles

Court Suzanne Lenglen (1200)

Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) v 4-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

6-David Ferrer (Spain) v 4-Andy Murray (Britain)

