PARIS, June 2 Order of play on show courts on
the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (all matches fourth
round, prefix numbers denote seedings, times GMT)
Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 0900):
Francesca Schiavone (Italy) v 3-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 16-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)
3-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
17-Sloane Stephens (United States) v 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
Court Suzanne Lenglen (0900):
12-Tommy Haas (Germany) v 29-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia)
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (United States) v 12-Maria Kirilenko
(Russia)
9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 7-Richard Gasquet (France)
Jamie Hampton (United States) v 18-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia)
