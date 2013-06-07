Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS, June 7 Order of play on Court Philippe Chatrier on the 14th day of the French Open on Saturday (times GMT, prefix numbers denote seedings):
Play starts at 1300: 1-Serena Williams (United States) v 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 1-Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (United States) - Michael Llodra/Nicolas Mahut (France) (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5