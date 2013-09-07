UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Order of play on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding):
(1630 GMT/12:30 p.m. ET)
Men's doubles final 2-Alexander Peya (Austria) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) v 4-Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) and Leander Paes (India)
(not before 2030 GMT/4:30 p.m. ET)
Women's singles final 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)
(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Miyu Kato (Japan) beat 2-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 2-6 6-1 6-3 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Han Xinyun (China) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 7-5 6-1 6-Wang Qiang (China) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) beat 3-Caroline Garcia (France) 7-5 6-2 Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (
