PARIS May 31 Following is the order of play on two show courts on the eighth day of the French Open on Sunday:

(prefix number denotes seeding, play starts at 0900 GMT, 5 AM ET):

Court Philippe Chatrier 18-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) v 8-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 24-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) v 12-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-3 6-2 2-2 - third-round match to finish, not before 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET 18-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) v 4-Roger Federer (Switzerlarnd) 13-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Pauline Parmentier (France) Court Suzanne Lenglen 6-Tomas Berdych (Czechoslovakia) v 10-John Isner (U.S.0 28-Philippe Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 7-Andy Murray (Britain) - 6-3 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-7 - third-round match to finish, not before 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) v 14-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 8-Milos Raonic (Canada) v Marcel Granollers (Spain) 19-Samantha Stosur (Australia) v 7-Maria Sharapova (Russia)