PARIS, June 1 Following is the order of play on showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding, all matches are fourth round, starting at 0900 GMT, 5 am ET):
Court Philippe Chatrier Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) v 28-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 15-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania) Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) v 23-Gael Monfils (France)
Court Suzanne Lenglen 19-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 5-David Ferrer (Spain) 6-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) v 10-Sara Errani (Italy) 24-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) v 7-Andy Murray (Britain) 27-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) v 23-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) (Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)