PARIS, June 2 Order of play on show courts on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (all matches quarter-finals, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seedings): Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1200): 1-Serena Williams (United States) v 17-Sara Errani (Italy) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Court Suzanne Lenglen (1200): 23-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) v Alison van Uytvanck (Belgium) 3-Andy Murray (Britain) v 7-David Ferrer (Spain) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)