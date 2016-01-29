Tennis-Jet-lagged Johnson limps to Houston clay court victory
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
Jan 29 Order of play on the main showcourts on day 13 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (play begins at 0830 GMT; prefix denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
Women's Singles - Final
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 7-Angelique Kerber (Germany)
Men's Doubles - Final
7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil) v Daniel Nestor (Canada)/ Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic)
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)