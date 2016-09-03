Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S. Open on Sunday (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 13-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 24-Lucas Pouille (France)
(2300 GMT/7 PM ET) 14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kyle Edmund (Britain)
--
Louis Armstrong Stadium
(1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 26-Jack Sock (U.S.)
--
Grandstand
(1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 10-Gael Monfils (France) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35