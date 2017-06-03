June 3 Order of play on the showcourts on day eight of the French Open on Sunday (all times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding, all matches fourth round unless indicated).

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 0900) 11-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 15-Gael Monfils (France) v 24-Richard Gasquet (France) - Third round to finish 10-Venus Williams (U.S.) v 30-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 19-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Court Suzanne Lenglen (0900) 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Magda Linette (Poland) - Third round 17-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) v 4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 13-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

Court One (0900) Chung Hyeon (South Korea) v 8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) - Third round to finish 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)