Tennis-Cilic marches past Kozlov into Queen's quarter-finals
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 9 Order of play on the showcourt on day 14 of the French Open on Saturday (all times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1300)
Women's singles - Final Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v 3-Simona Halep (Romania)
Men's doubles - Final Ryan Harrison (U.S.)/Michael Venus (New Zealand) v Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico)/Donald Young (U.S.) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4
HALLE, Germany, June 22 World number nine Kei Nishikori's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Thursday when he was forced to retire injured from his Halle Open round of 16 match against Russian Karen Khatchanov.