Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Order of play on the main showcourts for the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday (all times GMT, prefix denotes seeding):
Rod Laver Arena (play starts at 0000) Sara Errani (Italy) v 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Not before 0130 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) v 4-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
Not before 0330 4-Andy Murray (Britain) v 24-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
From 0630 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 5-David Ferrer (Spain)
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1