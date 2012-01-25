MELBOURNE Jan 25 Order of play on the main
showcourt for the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday
(all times GMT, prefix denotes seeding):
Rod Laver Arena (play starts at 0230)
11-Kim Clijsters (Belgium) v 3-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)
4-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Play starts at 0830
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
