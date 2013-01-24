Tennis-Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Order of play on the main showcourt Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): Not before 0500 GMT: Women's doubles final: 1-Sara Errani (Italy)/Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Ashleigh Barty (Australia)/Casey Dellacqua (Australia) Men's singles semi-final: 3-Andy Murray (Britain) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 6-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 3-6 6-1 7-5 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 5-7 6-4 6-4 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-0 7-6(1)