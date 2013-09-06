Sept 6 Order of play of featured matches on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding):

(1600 GMT/12:00 p.m. ET)

Men's singles semi-finals 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)

(not before 1850 GMT/2:50 p.m. ET) 8-Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

(not before 1930 GMT/3:30 p.m. ET)

Women's doubles final Team to be determined v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia) and Casey Dellacqua (Australia) (Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)