UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
Sept 6 Order of play of featured matches on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding):
(1600 GMT/12:00 p.m. ET)
Men's singles semi-finals 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)
(not before 1850 GMT/2:50 p.m. ET) 8-Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
(not before 1930 GMT/3:30 p.m. ET)
Women's doubles final 5-Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) and Luci Hradecka (Czech Republic) v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia) and Casey Dellacqua (Australia) (Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Miyu Kato (Japan) beat 2-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 2-6 6-1 6-3 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Han Xinyun (China) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 7-5 6-1 6-Wang Qiang (China) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) beat 3-Caroline Garcia (France) 7-5 6-2 Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (
