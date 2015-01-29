Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
MELBOURNE Jan 29 Order of play on the main showcourt on day 12 of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix denotes seeding).
- - -
Rod Laver Arena
Not before 0500
Women's doubles final Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v 14-Zheng Jie (China)/Chan Yung-jan (Taiwan)
From 0830
Men's singles semi-final 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) (Compiled by Greg Stutcbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad