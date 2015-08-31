NEW YORK Aug 31 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix numbers denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)
Jamie Loeb (U.S.) v 4-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
(2300 GMT/7 PM ET)
Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 3-Andy Murray (Britain)
5-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)
Louis Armstrong Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
6-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
13-John Isner (U.S.) v Malek Jaziri (Tunisia)
20-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic)
(2100 GMT/5 PM ET)
5-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain)
Grandstand (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) v 11-Angelique Kerber (Germany)
6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) v Bjorn Fratangelo (U.S.)
18-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v Caroline Garcia (France)
Victor Estrella Burgos (Dominican Republic) v 28-Jack Sock (U.S.)