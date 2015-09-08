Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Order of play on the main showcourt at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
Kristina Mladenovic (France) v Roberta Vinci (Italy)
19-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 9-Marin Cilic (Croatia)
(2300 GMT/7 PM ET)
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 23-Venus Williams (U.S)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) (Reporting by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Andrew Both)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad