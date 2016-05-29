Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
(Adds Radwanska match to finish) PARIS, May 29 Order of play on show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play starts at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): Court Philippe Chatrier 12-David Goffin (Belgium) v Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 14-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 18-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 9-Venus Williams (U.S.) v 8-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) Court Suzanne Lenglen Marcel Granollers (Spain) v 13-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 2-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) to finish 6-2 3-0 11-David Ferrer (Spain) v 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 12-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) v 15-Madison Keys (U.S.) (Compiled by John Stonestreet, editing by Ken Ferris)
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35