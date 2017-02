PARIS, June 3 Order of play on the main show court on the 14th day of the French Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding) Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET) Women's singles final 1-Serena Williams (United States) v 4-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) Men's doubles final 15-Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (Spain) v 5-Mike Bryan/Bob Bryan (United States) (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Edited by Tony Jimenez)