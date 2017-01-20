Tennis-Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Jan 20 Order of play on the main showcourts on day six of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
6-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) v 30-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)
Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) v 2-Serena Williams (U.S.)
24-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 9-Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Not before 0800 GMT:
22-Daria Gavrilova (Australia) v 12-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)
15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 18-Richard Gasquet (France)
MARGARET COURT ARENA
16-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 21-Caroline Garcia (France)
8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Benoit Paire (France)
17-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 9-Johanna Konta (Britain)
Not before 0800 GMT:
6-Gael Monfils (France) v 32-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)
5-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
HISENSE ARENA (Not before 0100 GMT)
20-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) v 11-David Goffin (Belgium)
Not before 0700 GMT:
25-Gilles Simon (France) v 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Only three women can now prevent Serena Williams from clinching a 23rd grand slam title on Saturday, her sister Venus, a younger compatriot and a 34-year-old Croatian she last played nearly two decades ago.