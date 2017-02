PARIS, June 2 Order of play on show courts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play starts at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET. All matches semi-finals): Court Philippe Chatrier 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) Court Suzanne Lenglen 4-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 21-Sam Stosur (Australia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 13-Dominic Thiem (Austria) (Compiled by John Stonestreet; editing by Ken Ferris)