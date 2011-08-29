Tennis-Ecuador Open men's singles round 1 results
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S. Open Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding).
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT) 4-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Johanna Larsson (Sweden)
1300 (1700 GMT) 1-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Nuria Llagostera Vives (Spain) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Conor Niland (Ireland)
1900 (2300 GMT) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 28-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT) 5-David Ferrer (Spain) v Igor Andreev (Russia) 7-Francesca Schiavone (Italy) v Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 6-Li Na (China) v Simona Halep (Romania)
James Blake (U.S.) v Jesse Huta Galung (Netherlands)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 6 Fabio Fognini made his experience tell to beat Guido Pella in five sets and send Italy into the Davis Cup quarter-finals at the expense of depleted holders Argentina on Monday.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Argentina and Italy on Monday Italy beat 1-Argentina 3-2 On Monday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 On Sunday Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-3 On Saturday Carlos Berlocq/Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-3 4-6 2-6 7-6(7) On Fr