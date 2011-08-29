NEW YORK, Aug 29 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S. Open Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding).

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1100 (1500 GMT) 4-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Johanna Larsson (Sweden)

1300 (1700 GMT) 1-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Nuria Llagostera Vives (Spain) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Conor Niland (Ireland)

1900 (2300 GMT) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 28-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1100 (1500 GMT) 5-David Ferrer (Spain) v Igor Andreev (Russia) 7-Francesca Schiavone (Italy) v Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 6-Li Na (China) v Simona Halep (Romania)

1700 (2100 GMT) James Blake (U.S.) v Jesse Huta Galung (Netherlands)