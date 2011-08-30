NEW YORK, Aug 30 Order of play on the main
showcourts at the U.S Open on Wednesday (prefix denotes
seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT)
2-Vera Zvonareva (Russia) v Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine)
1300 (1700 GMT)
4-Andy Murray (Britain) v Somdev Devverman (India)
Venus Williams (U.S.) v 22-Sabine Lisicki (Germany)
1900 (2300 GMT)
21-Andy Roddick (U.S.) v Michael Russell (U.S.)
3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Anastasiya Yakimova (Belarus)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT)
27-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v Madison Keys (U.S.)
18-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) v Filippo Volandri
(Italy)
9-Sam Stosur (Australia) v Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.)
1700 (2100 GMT)
28-John Isner (U.S.) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)
