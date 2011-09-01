NEW YORK, Aug 31 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S Open Friday (prefix denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1100 (1500 GMT) Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) v 2-Vera Zvonareva (Russia)

Not before 1300 (1700 GMT) 26-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) v 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) Nicolas Mahut (France) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

1900 (2300 GMT) Christina McHale (U.S.) v 25-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 21-Andy Roddick (U.S.) v Jack Sock (U.S.)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1100 (1500 GMT) Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 27-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic)

Not before 1300 (1700 GMT) Robby Ginepri (U.S.) v 28-John Isner (U.S.) Robin Haase (Netherlands) v 4-Andy Murray (Britain) 24-Nadia Petrova (Russia) v 9-Samantha Stosur (Australia)

(Compiled by Larry Fine; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)