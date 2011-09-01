Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S Open Friday (prefix denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT) Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) v 2-Vera Zvonareva (Russia)
Not before 1300 (1700 GMT) 26-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) v 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) Nicolas Mahut (France) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
1900 (2300 GMT) Christina McHale (U.S.) v 25-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 21-Andy Roddick (U.S.) v Jack Sock (U.S.)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1100 (1500 GMT) Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 27-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic)
Not before 1300 (1700 GMT) Robby Ginepri (U.S.) v 28-John Isner (U.S.) Robin Haase (Netherlands) v 4-Andy Murray (Britain) 24-Nadia Petrova (Russia) v 9-Samantha Stosur (Australia)
(Compiled by Larry Fine; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.