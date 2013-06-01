PARIS, June 1 Frenchman Benoit Paire was docked a penalty point for receiving coaching from his support team during his third-round defeat by Kei Nishikori at the French Open on Saturday.

The temperamental 24-year-old had already been warned for mangling a racket during the second set of his 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1 defeat on Suzanne Lenglen court when he was given a point penalty on set point against the 13th-seeded Japanese player.

Nishikori, the first man from Japan to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since 1938, had just double-faulted to hand Paire a second set point in the 10th game of the second set when the umpire penalised Paire and called the score as deuce.

With the crowd booing loudly, Paire vented his anger at the official and a tournament official was called on to court. Paire sarcastically applauded the official before he finally resumed playing as the noise continued.

Nishikori had to deal with a cacophony of booing as he held on to his serve for 5-5.

A fired-up Paire claimed the second-set tiebreak with some superb tennis, roaring towards the umpire after set point and pumping his fists towards the crowd.

Paire, who made 64 unforced errors during the match, many with careless forehands and ill-timed drop shots, withered away after being broken in the third set and looked disinterested by the end of the match.

"If it had been Rafa Nadal or any good players for sure they wouldn't have had a warning," Paire said. "To have a warning on set point, it's not possible." (Editing by Clare Fallon)