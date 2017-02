NEW YORK, Sept 6 Path to Friday's women's semi-finals at the U.S. Open (prefix denotes seeding):

1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 1st round: beat Alexandra Panova (Russia) 6-0 6-1 2nd round: beat Kristen Flipkens (Belgium) 6-2 6-2 3rd round: beat 28-Zheng Jie (China) 6-0 6-1 4th round: beat Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) 6-2 6-2 Quarter-finals: beat 7-Sam Stosur (Australia) 6-1 4-6 7-6

3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 1st round: beat Melinda Czink (Hungary) 6-2 6-2 2nd round: beat Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) 6-0 6-1 3rd round: beat Mallory Burdette (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 4th round: beat 19-Nadia Petrova (Russia) 6-1 4-6 6-4 Quarter-finals: beat 11-Marion Bartoli (France) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Head to head: Azarenka leads 5-4

- - - - -

4-Serena Williams (U.S.) 1st round: beat Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 2nd round: beat Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spain) 6-2 6-4 3rd round: beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-4 6-0 4th round: beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 6-0 6-0 Quarter-finals: beat 12-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3

10-Sara Errani (Italy) 1st round: beat Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-3 6-7 6-1 2nd round: beat Vera Dushevina (Russia) 6-0 6-1 3rd round: beat Olga Puchkova (Russia) 6-1 6-1 4th round: beat 6-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-6 6-3 Quarter-finals: beat 20-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-2 6-4

Head to head: Williams leads 3-0 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by)