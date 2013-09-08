NEW YORK, Sept 8 Following are the paths to the U.S. Open men's final to be played on Monday at the U.S. National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York (prefix denotes seeding, q-qualifier, wc-wild card):

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia), world number one First round - beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-1 6-2 6-2 Second round - beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 Third round - beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-0 6-2 6-2 Fourth round - beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-3 6-0 6-0 Quarter-finals - beat 21-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-0 Semi-finals - beat 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 6-4 Time on court: 12 hours, 55 minutes

v

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain), world number two First round - beat wc-Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-2 Second round - beat q-Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-2 6-1 6-0 Third round - beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-4 6-3 6-3 Fourth round - beat 22-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 6-1 Quarter-finals - beat 19-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-0 6-2 6-2 Semi-finals - beat 8-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-2 Time on court: 12 hours, 59 minutes (Compiled by Larry Fine, Editing by Simon Evans)