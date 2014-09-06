NEW YORK, Sept 6 Paths to the final in the women's singles at the U.S. Open (prefix denotes seedings): 1-Serena Williams 1st round: beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 2nd round: beat Vania King (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 3rd round: beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 4th round: Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-3 6-3 Quarter-finals: 11-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 6-3 6-2 Semi-finals: 17-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 6-1 6-3 Total games played: 98 Won-lost: 72-26 Sets won-lost: 12-0 Total time on court: six hours 34 minutes Average rank of opponent: 53 - - - 10-Caroline Wozniacki 1st round: beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-1 3-6 2-0 rtd 2nd round: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-3 6-4 3rd round: beat 18-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 6-2 4th round: 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-4 2-6 6-2 Quarter-finals: 13-Sara Errani (Italy) 6-0 6-1 Semi-finals: Peng Shuai (China) 7-6(1) 4-3 rtd Total games played: 113 Won-lost: 72-41 Sets won-lost: 12-2 Total time on court: 10 hours 2 minutes Average rank of opponent: 40 (Reporting by Simon Cambers, Editing by Gene Cherry)