NEW YORK, Sept 7 Path to the final for the men's singles finalists at the U.S. Open (prefix denotes seedings): 10-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1st round: beat Wayne Odesnik (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 6-2 2nd round: beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-4 6-1 rtd 3rd round: beat 23-Leonard Mayer (Argentina) 6-4 6-2 6-3 4th round: beat 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 Quarter-finals: 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3-6 7-5 7-6 6-7 6-4 Semi-finals: 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 1-6 7-6 6-3 - Total games played: 224 Won-lost 123-97 Sets won-lost: 17-5 Total time on court: 16 hours 26 minutes Average rank of opponent: 43 - - 14-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 1st round: beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 3-1 rtd 2nd round: beat Ilya Marchenko (Ukraine) 7-6 6-2 6-4 3rd round: beat 18-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 4th round: 26-Gilles Simon (France) 5-7 7-6 6-4 3-6 6-3 Quarter-finals: 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-4 7-6 Semi-finals: 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-4 - Total games played: 194 Won-lost 113-81 Sets won-lost: 16-3 Total time on court: 14 hours 41 minutes Average rank of opponent: 51 (Compiled by Simon Cambers, editing by Gene Cherry)