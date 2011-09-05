NEW YORK, Sept 5 Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova avenged her agonising loss to Italy's Francesca Schiavone at this year's French Open to book her place in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Pavlyuchenkova fought back from losing the first set to beat the seventh-seeded Schiavone 5-7 6-3 6-4 and reach the last eight in New York for the first time.

The Russian, seeded 17th, now plays Serena Williams after the American also beat a former French Open champion, Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, 6-3 6-4.

It was sweet revenge for Pavlyuchenkova after she blew her chance of a first grand slam appearance when she lost to Schiavone in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after leading 6-1 4-1.

"Of course I was thinking about it," Pavlyuchenkova said. "But it made me stronger I think. I never try to find excuses when I lose so I always blame myself.

"It was actually a bit easier here because it was a different situation.

"This time I won the second set...emotionally I felt better and I felt like I could win the third set."

Schiavone, who won the French Open last year and was a finalist this season, became the latest in a long line of high-profile casualties in the women's draw at Flushing Meadows.

Just two of the top eight seeds, world number one Caroline Wozniacki and last year's U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva, remain in the tournament with the fourth round still to be completed.

"I think she's a good player. She played good," Schiavone said of Pavlyuchenkova. "Of course I am disappointed."

"I think she's a good player. She played good," Schiavone said of Pavlyuchenkova. "Of course I am disappointed."