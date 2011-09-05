By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Russia's Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova avenged her agonising loss to Italy's Francesca
Schiavone at this year's French Open to book her place in the
quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday.
Pavlyuchenkova fought back from losing the first set to
beat the seventh-seeded Schiavone 5-7 6-3 6-4 and reach the
last eight in New York for the first time.
The Russian, seeded 17th, now plays Serena Williams after
the American also beat a former French Open champion, Serbia's
Ana Ivanovic, 6-3 6-4.
It was sweet revenge for Pavlyuchenkova after she blew her
chance of a first grand slam appearance when she lost to
Schiavone in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after leading
6-1 4-1.
"Of course I was thinking about it," Pavlyuchenkova said.
"But it made me stronger I think. I never try to find excuses
when I lose so I always blame myself.
"It was actually a bit easier here because it was a
different situation.
"This time I won the second set...emotionally I felt better
and I felt like I could win the third set."
Schiavone, who won the French Open last year and was a
finalist this season, became the latest in a long line of
high-profile casualties in the women's draw at Flushing
Meadows.
Just two of the top eight seeds, world number one Caroline
Wozniacki and last year's U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva,
remain in the tournament with the fourth round still to be
completed.
"I think she's a good player. She played good," Schiavone
said of Pavlyuchenkova. "Of course I am disappointed."
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)